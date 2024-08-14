Brothers of Italy against Elodie: “She attacks Meloni only to sell the calendar”

Fratelli d’Italia lashes out against Elodie after her words on Giorgia Meloni. In an interview with The Republicin fact, the singer declared: “I have no sympathy for this government, because for me freedom is synonymous with happiness”.

“The problem of acquired but threatened rights is evident, the thing that hurts me the most is that it is a woman who does it” added the interpreter reached in Miami where she is to pose for the next edition of the Pirelli calendar.

The immediate response from Fratelli d’Italia with Susanna Donatella Campione, member of the bicameral Commission on Femicide, who “rebukes” Elodie for having “improvised as a politician on the pages of Republic from the set in Miami where she poses for the Pirelli calendar”.

“It is sad that a woman attacks another woman so violently just because she is Prime Minister and does not think like her,” adds the senator of Fdi.

According to Susanna Donatella Campione: “Before the freedom of the body, Elodie should defend the freedom of thought and not continue to angrily rail against those who express ideas different from hers. She should escape the misunderstanding of wanting to smuggle the exhibition of the body as an intellectual activity and practice it serenely like other colleagues of hers who do not feel the need to pass off a photo shoot as a metaphysical activity”.

“As for the lack of freedom of women – adds the FdI representative – I invite you to look around more carefully and notice how precisely during the Meloni government women occupy positions of power never reached before. The latest example in a long series is Daria Perrotta, the first woman in the history of Italy to have been appointed, a few days ago, head of the General Accounting Office of the State. If Elodie wants to let her body speak to express herself, she is absolutely free to do so, but please spare us the old-fashioned sermons, now outdated, about women who express themselves with preparation, culture and free thought”.