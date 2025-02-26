02/26/2025



Updated at 08: 33h.





Near the financial balance and closer to becoming a dividend company. Cellnex Telecom He has presented today the results corresponding to the closing of the 2024 exercise, with figures that bring him closer to the objective of continuing to implement a focused strategic plan “in the consolidation and organic growth, the reduction of the debt and the acceleration of the remuneration to the shareholder” .

As the Torrera company has realized, the year has been characterized by a “consistent commercial performance and a solid operational execution”, with an increase in the Pops (presence points) 6.5% compared to the previous year.

The Total income They amounted to 3,941 million euros (+7.7%). The adjusted Ebeitda reached 3,250 million euros (+8%), and Ebitda after leases stood at 2,386 million euros (+10.6%). Recurrent leverage free cash flow increased to 1,796 million euros (+16.2%) thus exceeding the objective of between 1,650 and 1,750 million that the company had set. In 2024 Cellnex multiplied the free cash flow (FCF) by two to 328 million euros, versus 150 million euros of 2023.

The net result of the group improved up to 28 million euros negative, close to reaching the ‘Break Even’ -that is, the balance between total income compared to costs– compared to the 297 million euros of the previous year, mainly due to the improvement of income and Ebitda.









According to the company led by Patuano MarcoCEO of Cellnex, the balance of the year is explained by the loss due to impairment of the value of the Austrian assets and for the greatest amortizations and financial costs associated with the “intense investment process” carried out in the past.

«We have managed to combine some Good financial resultsin which all our indicators have placed themselves in the upper part of the range of the perspective by 2024, with the industrial achievement of receiving our best assessment in all client satisfaction indicators, ”says Patuano.

In this context, and as announced at the time, «in the next few days we will begin the compensation to the shareholder Through an ambitious program of repurchase of shares worth 800 million euros, which will mean a fundamental moment in the history of Cellnex ».

Cellnex’s net debt is on December 31 at 17,100 million euros, 80% of the debt referenced to fixed type being. According to the firm, in May – after having achieved the investment grade by S&P in March – Cellnex carried out a bond issuance for an amount of 750 million euros (used to amortize debt at variable cost). «Cellnex currently has Access to immediate liquidity (Treasury and credit lines not arranged) for an approximate amount of 4,400 million euros, ”adds the company.