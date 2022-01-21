I am officially reservations are open for the MMBM-04: BATMAN SONAR SUIT (BATMAN FOREVER), the spectacular new statue of Prime 1 Studio the beauty of beyond 90 cm dedicated to the famous Batman of comics A.D.

Let’s see some useful data of the regular version of the statue:

Dimensions H: 95cm W: 42cm D: 40cm (37.4 ″)

Batman Forever themed base

Synthetic leather cloak

Two interchangeable heads

LED lighting in one of the two heads

The statue is available in the version MMBM-04S: BATMAN SONAR SUIT BONUS VERSION (BATMAN FOREVER), which includes as a bonus part an interchangeable right hand holding the Sonar Batarang.

Source: Prime 1 Studio