

Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The penalty kicks awarded in the “ADNOC Professional League” exceeded the barrier of 50 kicks, reaching “55”, including 46 goals, after the matches of “Round 18” witnessed the highest rate of goals scored from the “penalty point” with 8 goals.

The eight “penalty kick” goals in the league were distributed in “Round 18”, including a “double” by Syrian international Omar Kharbin, the Al-Wahda striker, in his team’s match against Baniyas 3-1, while Andris Fomberger, the Ittihad Kalba striker, opened the scoring for his team against Hatta with a kick. Penalty in the 47th minute, paving the way for a 3-1 win for the Tigers.

Similar to Fomberger’s goal, Moroccan Adel Taarabt, captain of “Al-Nasr”, opened the scoring for his team against its host Al-Ain from the “penalty mark”, paving the way for “Al-Ameed”’s historic victory over “Al-Zaeem” 3-1, which is the first time that “Al-Azraq” has excelled against “Al-Zaeem”. Al Ain home and away in the “Professional League”.

Paulo Henrique, the Al-Bataeh player, who scored the second goal for his team against its host Khor Fakkan 3-0, celebrated by scoring from the 50th penalty kick awarded in the league during the current season, and Fabio Lima, the star of Al-Wasl, contributed to strengthening the “Yellow” lead in the league by scoring his team’s third goal against Ajman 4-1 from “Penalty mark.”

The goal of the Spaniard Iniesta, captain of the “Falcons”, from a penalty kick in the 55th minute, did not help in his team emerging as the winner of its match points against its host, Sharjah, after a 3-3 draw, while Al Jazira failed to change the result of its match against its host, Shabab Al Ahly, 2-3, despite scoring Khalfan match, second goal from a “penalty kick”.

#Penalty #kicks #exceed #barrier