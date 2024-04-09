To be or not to be? In the presidential debate the candidate Xochitl Galvez She was emphatic when expressing “I have never been a member of any political party, and I will not be a member.” Her strange insistence on reiterating this position surely does not make the leaders of the PRI, PAN and PRD very happy, since they designated her as their standard bearer in this campaign. Why does Xóchitl, time and again, insist on politically and publicly distancing herself from the parties that support her?

Although in speech the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition is solid, in reality there is a divorce between the parties that make it up. There are several indicators that confirm this situation. On the one hand, Xóchitl arrived at the presidential debate without proper preparation. The lack of political advice was notable. She was not trained by the parties, even though they do have a lot of experience in debates.

Consequently, Xóchitl appeared fearful, inexperienced, hesitant and lacking solidity in her performance during the debate. She did not let the parties help her, or perhaps the parties did not show their willingness to collaborate with her. The reality is that her participation in the debate left more doubts than certainties. Xóchitl showed that she still does not have enough preparation to be president of Mexico. She is alone, and thus no one wins a presidential election.

Another indicator of this lack of opposition unity is that the PRI, PAN and PRD campaigns are totally focused on winning legislative positions. They have no interest in the presidency of Mexico. From the way they carry out the electoral campaign, it is clear that the parties prioritize winning legislative positions. They decided to relegate the presidential race to the background. They focus their efforts on winning deputies and senators. That does leave prerogatives.

A third indicator of the divorce between Xóchitl Gálvez and parties is the daily performance of the opposition candidates. Not everyone is campaigning with the necessary intensity, and it is clear that Xóchitl is totally absent in the little or much they do day after day. Most candidates don't even mention her in their speeches. The graphic advertising only includes the photo of the local candidate, and omits that of his presidential candidate. In the streets there are no billboards or any reference to Xóchitl as a candidate.

There is still a need to close ranks with Xóchitl, and to publish statements by businessmen, unions, trade organizations or civil associations. But no one is working these actions. The parties ignore their candidate, and citizen groups only express their support in cafes. Xóchitl is a candidate for everyone and no one. Those who should support her are not capable of gathering the strength to make her president of Mexico. Today she is more alone than ever, and thus no one wins an election. She urges a strong hand in that war room.

