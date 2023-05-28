Leclerc gets a penalty in Monaco plus a small weather update for this afternoon’s race.

Some drivers have a curse on their home race. That does not apply to Max Verstappen, so far the only winner of the GP of the Netherlands in ‘Zandervoort’, since the race is back on the calendar. It does apply to Charles Leclerc. Actually, there is no reason that he has not won the race several times. For Monaco, your car must be good on street circuits and you must be able to qualify excellently. The Ferrari is usually at home on a street circuit and Leclerc is a qualifying beast. And yet it just doesn’t work.

Punishment for Leclerc

It’s probably not going to happen this weekend either. The Monegask didn’t even have such a bad qualifying in Monaco, but he couldn’t connect the perfect sectors for a perfect lap. But more did not go well, because he hindered Lando Norris. That happened in the tunnel. Charles drove so slowly that Norris – during his fast lap – had to swerve enormously to avoid a crash.

The race management looked into it and decided that although Leclerc could not do much about it, it did hinder Norris. because of this he gets a modest penalty of 3 grid places. This means that Leclerc will start from P6, instead of P3. For Lando Norris it does not matter: P10 remains P10.

Although Leclerc could not do much about it, his team could. In situations like this, it is precisely the team that has to position a driver in the right position and warn of faster drivers coming up. On the radio they were talking about Max Verstappen. Only at the last – along with blue flags – was Leclerc informed of Norris coming.

Then we have the weather forecast for you. Initially it seemed to be one big water festival, but that is not going to happen. It’s just sunny with a little cloud cover. It will probably rain today, but that will happen at the beginning of the evening. The temperature remains between 22-23 degrees and there is hardly any wind. In short, this could be a very boring race.

