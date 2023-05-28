Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Surprises struck the first day of the “23rd edition” of the Dubai Open Chess Championship, which is organized by the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, at its headquarters in Al Mamzar, with the participation of 172 male and female players from 46 countries, and will continue until June 4.

Salem Abdel Rahman, the player of our national team and the Sharjah Chess Club, ranked fourth in the tournament, tied with the Turkish Yagiz Kan Erdujmus, “12 years old”, in the opening of the Masters category, in which 86 players, including 49 international senior professors, stumbled. Spaniard Edward Iturizaga tied with the 17-year-old Armenian, Amin Ohanian, in a marathon match that lasted for more than 100 moves.

In the rest of the first-table confrontations, the Chinese first seed Yu Yanji defeated the Russian Artem Chernoby, the American Hans Niemann defeated the Iranian Masoud Mossadeqpour, and the Indian Arjun Erigaisi defeated his compatriot Raja Ritvik.

The opening ceremony was attended by Naguib Mohammed Saleh, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Chess Club, Othman Musa Abdullah, Head of the Technical Staff and Director of the Tournament, Omar Noman Al Ali, Secretary General of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and Mohammed Al Husseini, Executive Director of the Club.

The tournament includes a number of elite and promising players from different continents of the world, who, during their chess career, were crowned with many international, continental and regional titles, as the tournament includes more than 100 players and players holding international titles.

In the most prominent results of the Arab players, the Egyptian Adham Fawzy defeated the Serbian Jovana Eric, the Egyptian Abdul Rahman Hisham lost to the Armenian Shant Sarghisian, the Yemeni Bashir Al-Kadimi lost to the Turkish Sanal Vahab, and Saeed Isaac from the Indian Kartik Venkataraman.

In the second category championship, our player Ammar Al-Sidrani was able to defeat the Turkish Sharp Shaheen, the Russian Alexandra Seribatsova tied with her compatriot Daler Ashrabov, and the Romanian Stefan Emilian Prisacaro defeated the Philippine John Vincent Kayaba.

And in the rest of the results of our players, Salem Abdel Rahim tied with the Egyptian Muhammad Ali Al-Din, Zayed Sultan Al-Taher tied with the Syrian Abdul Qadir Rais, Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Awadi tied with the Egyptian African champion David George Samir, Ibrahim Sultan beat the Indian Saksham Singh, and Aisha Al-Muaini tied with the Indonesian Effie Lindiawati.

Eng. Najeeb Mohammed Saleh expressed his happiness with the presence of a large number of players with international titles, and the participation of more than 170 male and female players is an early success certificate for the tournament, pointing out that since its inception it has been an opportunity for Emiratis to present the best levels, interact with different chess schools, and raise the international ranking. .