After 6-1 in the group stage, the Giallorossi lose 2-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Advantage signed by the captain in the 34th minute, at the start of the second half with a duck by Rui Patricio on Wembangomo’s shot. Vetlesen’s goal 1 ‘from the end. Return to the Olimpico in 7 days

The mistakes of Rui Patricio and an unwatchable Vina condemn Roma to a 2-1 defeat at Bodo’s home. In short, the awaited rematch has not been consummated and perhaps this defeat hurts even more than 6-1, because that was a group match while this forces Roma to have to win the second leg with two goals in order to pass the round and enter the Conference League semi-finals. A good Pellegrini and the will of Abraham and Mkhitaryan are not enough, in the second half the Giallorossi self-flagellated themselves, with errors as ugly as they are trivial.

Leather only – Mourinho decides to leave Smalling on the bench because of the cold and the synthetic pitch, Knutsen instead has to give up in extremis due to influence to the most anticipated man, Solbakken, in whose place Koomson goes on the field. The Bodo press high, Roma tries to hurt on the counterattack and keeps the two fifths high (Karsdorp and Zalewski) to prevent Samspted and Wembangomo from falling frequently and increasing the offensive density of the Norwegians. Mourinho sends Kumbulla to the center of the defense to also favor the dribble from below, with Ibanez on the right to counter Koomson’s speed. The result is a balanced game, in which Pellegrini immediately tries to sting on a couple of occasions, while on the other side Saltnes frightens Rui Patricio from outside and then Espejord fails to tap-in a shot at the far post- cross by Vetlesen. So the best opportunity is built by Abraham alone in the 37th minute, with a number on Hobraeten, but the English shot is rejected by Haikin outgoing. However, it is the prelude to the advantage, which arrives in the 43rd minute with an invention by Mkhitaryan who frees Pellegrini to shoot, with the captain who knocks the Russian goalkeeper at the near post. See also Luis Díaz will start with Liverpool: follow the game against Leeds live

how many mistakes – In the second half, however, a completely different Bodo enters the field, much more determined than that of the first half. Roma, at the same time, make the mistake of moving back the center of gravity too much, to try to hurt on the restarts. Leaving the ball of the game to the Norwegians, however, he ends up suffering almost immediately. Rui Patricio thinks about putting his opponents back in the game: harmless shot by Wembangomo with a slight deflection by Saltnes, with the Portuguese goalkeeper who awkwardly puts the ball in alone. Then the same Saltnes and Pellegrino try, in a phase of the game entirely favorable to the hosts. Roma’s answer is with the usual Pellegrini, who from 20 meters calls Haikin to a nice parade in style. Abraham does not find the door, Mou sends Shomurodov, Vina and Smalling in one after the other (with Mancini coming out with an injury), but he changes little. Sampstad kicks high from the outside, then Vina combines all the colors: first he commits a crazy foul on Mugisha, from the consequent free kick comes the 2-1 of Vletsen with a decisive deflection of the Uruguayan defender, finally kicks the ball of the possible draw. The last attempt is by Shomurodov, high in the head. It ends like this, with Roma having to regret. See also Premier League in the balance: suspension risk until mid-January

April 7, 2022 (change April 7, 2022 | 23:49)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pellegrinis #goal #Bodo #hurts #Roma