Once again betrayed by the body, Matteo Berrettini has announced that he will miss the Masters 1000 tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome. It is difficult to imagine that Matteo will be able to return to the field at Roland Garros. Returning for an entire Grand Slam tournament on a surface he wouldn’t even play a match on would be a pretty bizarre choice, especially with the grass season just around the corner. On the lawns, Queens’s 500-point title and last year’s Wimbledon final must be defended. And it is therefore very likely that Matteo may decide to focus only on the green carpets and directly skip the whole swing on the red.