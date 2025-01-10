Manuel Pellegrini, coach of Real Betis, offered his impressions at the press conference prior to the match against Valladolid corresponding to the 19th matchday of LaLiga EA Sports. The Chilean coach pointed out that they intend to win because “you have to be around 30 points in the first round to try to go to Europe. They would be three very necessary points because we tied in the last LaLiga games. Even though the opponent is in a bad position, they have just changed coaches and Athletic was able to tie in the last minute. All matches are completed playing away from home, regardless of the place in the classification that each rival occupies. Mallorca has one more game and hopefully we can take advantage of this match and the other teams that are above. There are still points to play for but it is an average to know what we need to qualify for Europe.

Pellegrini confirmed that Rui Silva will not travel to Valladolid. «I couldn’t tell you how the negotiation is going but Rui Silva is not scheduled for this match. We don’t know what will happen in the future but it is an important loss, he has had very good performances with us. What happens later will be analyzed. In all positions one thing is a new name and another is a reinforcement. We will do the evaluation internally and whether there is the possibility of bringing reinforcement or not. These are things that are discussed with the sports management and this is not the time to express names and positions,” he continued.

Regarding those injured or affected, Pellegrini confirmed that Marc Roca, Fornals and Chimy Ávila will not be on the squad list. «The important thing is that Marc Roca and Fornals can be there next week. They are important and in recent months they have not been able to be there and we will see the different situations in the future. They are both beginning to rejoin work with the squad. Next week we have two games. We will see during the week if one of the two can be there for Saturday, for Wednesday it is difficult for them to be there. Chimy had some discomfort, which could be irritation or inflammation of the meniscus. It doesn’t seem to be anything more serious, let’s see how it may be next week but it will probably take another week to recover. Pablo García has trained this week just like Jesús Rodríguez. We had Assane out and Chimy injured. “They are joining the daily work and we will see if they are qualified for the first team, but Pablo is not mentioned.”

Above all players who are in trouble, Pellegrini stated that William Carvalho “is in his recovery period, we already knew it was five or six months. He feels good, I don’t think he will be with us until March anyway. He’s already jogging. In that position we will see what position we need and if there is the possibility of bringing in some reinforcement.









The coach was also questioned about the Betis – Alavés schedule change, which hinders the green and white team’s recovery after the match in Barcelona. «The ideal is to play on Sunday, but we have the normal space of three days for recovery. “I suppose there will be important reasons to modify the schedule of that game.”

And regarding the cup duel against Barcelona he pointed out that “one has to believe that we have the possibility of winning. We have just played a good game against them. We would have liked it more at home. They play on Sunday in Arabia and will have a lot of wear and tear on Wednesday and on the field the result could be anything but we will see Betis who are going to go out looking for the result to try to qualify.”