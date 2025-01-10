How to make a pizza in the air fryer: a trick to avoid having to turn on the oven

Putting a good bite of pizza in your stomach is almost never a bad idea. There are those who leave it for the weekend, and there are those who would eat it any day, any time. It is a super versatile dish, with more or less light versions, that can be dressed with all the possible combinations of ingredients that come to mind and with options for the most carnivorous, for those who prefer to eat it with tuna or seafood, with vegetables, with fresh ingredients, with tomato, cream or barbecue sauce. With white or whole wheat flours, with or without gluten. Even with cauliflower, pumpkin or zucchini bases. Of course, almost always with a lot of cheese.

A protein-rich snack that you can make in the air fryer to replace French fries

It is a quick but exquisite dinner (or meal) to accompany, for example, a good movie. Pizzas, like everything, can have their artisanal version, more laborious and entertaining if we prepare the dough at home with its kneading and rising process, but they can also get us out of trouble when routine takes over and hunger strikes. .

Depending on the time we have, some good quality frozen pre-cooked pizzas or some bases from the supermarket to put the ingredients that we most want can save us a lunch or dinner with dignity. And although they don’t usually take long in the oven, about 15 minutes if we preheat it to about 220ºC, we can significantly reduce that time if we cook them in our air fryer.

If you are going to prepare pizza for many people, you will have to rule out this option and you will have no choice but to turn on the oven. However, if you are going to cook it for only two or three people in seven minutes you will have it ready in the fryer with very good results. It is true that there are other devices on the market for cooking pizzas with very interesting times, small electric ovens specialized in this function, but the advantage of air fryers is their versatility. They are not limited to air frying any battered food, they are also capable of roasting, baking or grilling.





If you have one at home, you may be wondering how to bake pizza in this small appliance because it is true that the entire pizza does not fit. The trick is to cut the pizza into slices, at least four. And we are going to place them strategically in the fryer. The air fryer They have two different sections in their pot or basket. A base where the remains of the food we cook or the liquids they release end up, and the base rack for those foods.

What we are going to do is first remove said rack and place two of the pizza pieces on the base of the fryer. Next, we will place the grille and on it, the other two. Once we have closed the drawer, we select 180ºC and about seven minutes of baking time. In any case, we recommend that you keep an eye on the process to avoid doing too much.

Neither in the pan nor in the microwave

In case it has crossed your mind, rule out making it in the pan because you will only burn the bottom part without cooking the ingredients on the top part. IF you use the microwave, keep in mind that it leaves them with a very soft texture. Although there is also a trick to reheat it in the microwave and make it crispier:

Avoid pressing the heat button directly after putting the pizza in the microwave. You will eat a pizza with a totally rubbery texture.

What we are going to do is put a glass of water in the microwave next to the slice of pizza that we want to heat. And we will give it a time of 30 seconds. Don’t expect it to look like it just came out of the oven, but it will be crispier. It is recommended not to introduce more than one portion at a time.

A different recipe

If you have some time and want to have a different pizza, we suggest a pizza recipe with a zucchini base in the air fryer. We will need about 30 minutes, less if we have already prepared the base previously. To make this pizza (for two people) we are going to grate about 500 grams of zucchini.

In a strainer, mash it very well to remove all the juice that the vegetable may extract. And we add two eggs, 60 grams of spelled flour or another of your choice (such as oatmeal), about 100 grams of grated cheese and spices of your choice. Garlic powder, pepper or some type of herbs such as Provençal herbs, and a pinch of salt usually work well.

Now it’s about spreading the dough on a piece of baking paper that you usually use in your air fryer. Spray the surface of the base with a little oil and place it in the fryer for 15 minutes at 200ºC, until crispy. With the dough we have prepared, we can make two pizza bases. The second will suffice if it is baking for about 10 or 12 minutes, because the appliance will already be hot.

Rye bread: what are its properties, benefits and possible contraindications



With the bases already cooked, we add the ingredients that we like the most and we put them back in for about 5 minutes and they will be ready to eat. A good idea to save time is to prepare these bases and have them in the freezer or refrigerator for those days when we are tight on time.