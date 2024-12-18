

12/18/2024



Updated at 12:55 p.m.





Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betishe pointed out in the press conference prior to the match on the sixth day of the league phase of the Conference, which the Verdiblancos will play this Thursday, December 19, starting at 9:00 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín stadium against HJK Helsinki, about the controversy of the breakdown of relations between Sevilla and Betis

«I think the derbies between Betis and Seville do very good for the city. There is good sports rivalry and If they leave the sporting margins it is regrettable“It hurts and I hope the issues are resolved as soon as possible,” said the Chilean.

«I have not seen the celebration. I couldn’t tell him. Everything that is outside the field of play, one annoyance or another, must be avoided. The rivalry is strong, but let it be on the field,” he continued.

Regarding this Thursday’s game, which Pellegrini preferred to focus on, the coach stated that “we want to win the three points and qualifying is our objective. We would like to win every game but it is not easy with the number of injuries. If we finish like this it would be a semester to meet the objectives after moving forward in the Cup and Europe. “We would like to qualify, which is the most important thing, and finish here at home with our home crowd playing a very good game.”