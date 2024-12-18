It is very common and it has probably happened to you at some point that, when shaking hands or touching another person, you have or have had cramps, an expression that refers to the fact of transmitting current to the other person. This fact, which is so common, has a scientific explanation, but Few really know why this happens.

It is a small electrical discharge that happens when you come into contact with another person, since humans are transmitters of electricity and, therefore, it is an event that occurs naturally through what is Known as static electricity or static current.

static electricity

When one person transmits current to another, both usually notice a kind of small cramp, resulting from the transmission of electricity. But why does this happen? Well, the explanation begins with the statement that “all the objects we see are formed by tiny particles called atoms. Although the word atom means ‘indivisible’, atoms are made up of even smaller particles,” they explain from the International Science Teaching Foundation of the United States.

“The particles that make up atoms are called protons, neutrons and electrons, and they are very different from each other. One of the differences is the electric charge. Protons have a positive charge, electrons have a negative charge and neutrons have no electrical charge, they are neutral,” they add.

“Atoms usually have the same number of protons and electrons, so the positive and negative charges balance each other, so the total charge of the atom is neutral. But if we rub two objects against each other, some electrons can move one atom to the other. Atoms that gain new electrons acquire a negative charge, while those that lose electrons become positively charged. When charges are separated in this way, it is called static electricity.“.

“You gave me cramps”

Knowing this theory, it only remains to explain that, when two things have opposite charges, they attract, while, if they have equal charges, they repel: “When you walk on a carpet, especially synthetic ones, you rub against it and its electrons move.” They move from the mat towards you. You touch a doorknob and… WHAM! electrons move from you to the doorknob and you receive a static discharge because your nerve receptors are stimulated”, they explain about the current that is transmitted, something that can happen from one object to another, from an object to a person or between two people.

Likewise, it is very interesting to know that, according to scientists, “It’s not friction that makes electrons movebut simply the contact between the two materials; “Friction only increases the area of ​​contact between them.” Thus, the more two objects rub together, the more electrons move and therefore the greater the charge that builds up.

In short, if two objects or a person rub against another object, they acquire equal and opposite charges. This becomes a mutual attraction and, therefore, if a third element is added that did not participate in this process, having an inequality in the atomic particles, a current transfer will be caused.