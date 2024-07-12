Aguascalientes.- The crash of a helicopter that killed the Secretary of Public Security of Aguascalientes, Porfirio Sánchez Mendoza, two gunners, the pilot and the co-pilot, on November 17, 2022, would have been caused by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, according to the American newspaper USA Today.

In an investigation into the rise of lethal firepower by Mexican cartels, the newspaper bases its claim about the alleged attack on the version of events by Mexican security consultant David Saucedo, an anonymous official from the Ministry of Security and a mercenary nicknamed “El Flaco.”

The Government of Aguascalientes and the Secretary of Public Security of the State, Manuel Alonso García, denied the newspaper’s statement in a press conference and maintained the conclusion of the expert reports given at the time by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) that it was an accident during a security operation.

The state government spokesman suggested that legal action could be taken against the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the Mexican cartels have increased their power by acquiring powerful American weapons, such as the FGM 148 Javelin, the most sophisticated infrared-guided missile launcher in the world, capable of destroying a tank.

“The internal forensic report tells a different story, according to Saucedo, who reviewed the internal documents. Saucedo, who has provided security consulting for Mexican political candidates including governors and senators, said the report details how an explosive projectile pierced the helicopter’s door, he said, and debris scattered in a circle that does not correspond to a mechanical failure,” the paper said.

“Forensics points to a Javelin-like munition,” he said, adding that “part of the helicopter broke off due to the impact.”

USA Today also included a version from a Homeland Security official that the helicopter was allegedly brought down by an explosive projectile.

“The official from the Security Secretariat confirmed that the helicopter was shot down by an explosive projectile, but could not confirm the brand of the weapon,” he said.

The June 29 post claims that Mexican cartels are arming themselves in the face of threats from elected U.S. politicians to toughen the fight against crime in Mexico, even warning of an invasion.

However, US officials have strongly denied that the cartels possess Javelins.