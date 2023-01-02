From 10 in the morning of this Monday, the followers of Pele they approach the stadium vila belmiro to say the last goodbye to the football idol. In order to maintain the connection of ‘El Rey’ with his fans the funeral will take place with an open casket.

The body of the 82-year-old former player was transferred around 4 in the morning from the Albert Einstein Hospital until the Vila Belmiro Stadium where his funeral will take place.

The funeral procession was accompanied by fans who knelt in the streets and used gunpowder to fire the soccer idol.

(Keep reading: Shakira’s moving letter: “In the face of contempt, continue to value yourself”).

👑 CHEGADA DE PELÉ NA VILA BELMIRO AND MARKED BY TEARS AND FOGOS Around 3h30 from this second fair (2), the body of Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pelé), went to Vila Belmiro to start his wake.

📸: Internet playback#rdctvesporte #peel #news pic.twitter.com/I5RA3M0gfr – RDC TV (@RDCTVdigital) January 2, 2023

“The King’s coffin will be placed in the center of the field so that those interested in saying goodbye can pay their respects. Relatives and authorities will occupy reserved tents on the grass, while fans will pass about seven meters from the body”, mentions O Globo.

In order to preserve the body of Edson Arantes do Nascimento and that his followers give him the last goodbye, it was decided that his remains were to be embalmed.

(In addition: The first photos of Pelé’s body at his wake are known).

The procedure known as thanatopraxia, is carried out in order to ensure the best appearance of the body throughout the wake. The Albert Einstein hospital, the same place where the champion of three World Cups died at 82 years of age, was in charge of carrying out this process in recent days.

The football star’s farewell will last until Tuesday, January 3 at around 10 in the morning and is expected to be attended by Alejandro Domínguez (President of Conmebol) and Gianni Infantino (President of FIFA)according to the Brazilian chain O’Globo.

(Keep reading: Andrés Andrade would reach the Peruvian team)

Pelé’s body will be transferred to the Ecumenical Necropole Memorial Cemetery, which was chosen by the athlete in 2003 for his remains to rest. In the vertical cemetery, he will occupy floor number nine, chosen in honor of his father, who wore that number during his years as a professional soccer player.

More news:

This is how the bag of Colombian soccer players moves

Carlos Antonio Vélez responds to a meme that puts him as the coach of Colombia

Rigoberto Urán asks for help to stop an ugly habit: what is it?, video

Pamela Avendano

WRITING TRENDS