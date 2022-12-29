The Santos fans who went to the hospital where he died on Thursday ‘O King Pele’ they have a “lump in the throat”.

Some still do not believe that the best of all time has said goodbye on this sad December 29, 2022.

(Pelé passed away in Brazil: the world mourns the king of football)

(Pelé: the greatest, the King, the symbol of football (profile))

“Eternal King Pelé”, reads a banner tied angrily at the entrance to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where professionals from the media and some incredulous Brazilian fans with the news do not stop arriving.

Fans of all ages mourn his loss. There are girls, adolescents and adults with gray hair. All with a half lost look. Silent. Stunned to the point that they still talk about him in the present.

Everyone with the same feeling: the greatest legend of world football has left. There are no debates here Maradona, Messi and Pele.

For them, the legendary forward of the Saints and Cosmos has been the greatest of all.

“I am shocked, I am quite shocked,” he told EFE EDuardo de Carvalho, 55 years old, while carrying a rosary in her hand and a banner with Santos players.

This systems analyst assures that in recent days he has been through the clinic chapel every day to pray for the health of Pelé, who died today of multi-organ failure as a result of colon cancer against which he had been fighting since 2021.

“He represented joy, union. My childhood idol. He is an example. With him the games started 1-0,” he describes.

The sorrow with which they speak of his death contrasts with the joy when they recall the wonders with which he astonished the planet between 1956, when he started at Santos, and 1977, the year of his retirement in the Cosmos.

Alipio Bedaque, 66, feels that he has a “lump in his throat.” He wears a Santos jersey from the time when Edson Arantes do Nascimento’

Pelé’ won everything with the São Paulo club.

He speaks of a “very great personal loss.” The figure of him, affirms this business consultant, transcended football itself.

“When I entered the field, I only looked at him. What dribbles”, he recalls. “For me there are no comparisons. They are different times, but the one who scored more than 1,200 goals and was a three-time world champion was him,” he says.

Photo: The Daily Telegraph

This significance of the ‘King’ of football has also caught on among children and adolescents, today also present at the gates of the São Paulo hospital. Gabriel Oliveira is 19 years old.

He says he feels an “empty” inside. “It makes you want to cry, it’s difficult, really. It’s very sad for me as a fan, not only of Santos, but as a Brazilian because we lost my country’s greatest idol,” he says as he wraps himself in a flag of the albinegro club.

“It was magical. He did what Ronaldinho did, but in a more difficult time. Hats, pipes… He ran like Usain Bolt”, he completes, despite the fact that he has only seen

I peeled through YouTube videos.

The same as Helena Souza, 11 years old. This young aspiring soccer player, because she plays in neighborhood teams, she is a fan of Corinthians, but she says she has been an admirer of Pelé since she can remember.

“I always heard my uncles and grandparents talk about him and that’s when I became interested, I searched on my own and I liked it. I think he moved football, I think he was a player who changed the history of football,” he says with inappropriate ease. of his age.

He says that the dribbling of the mythical Canarinha striker “inspires” him and that he has tried to imitate the way he shot the ball in his training sessions. “And I kinda got it,” she says proudly. Pelé’s legacy is more alive than ever.

(‘In heaven we will play together on the same team’: Pelé said goodbye to Maradona

(Pelé, that was his brilliant sporting career)

EFE