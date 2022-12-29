The musical goal of Azucena Calvay Diaz on the stage of Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia is the mix “Stop Loving You”. With only three weeks on the air, the song accumulates 3 million views on YouTube and is a trend on TikTok. The success is due to “the blessing of God,” says the 21-year-old from Chiclayo, who, in addition to being a singer, builds other facets: she is a student of Human medicine at the Señor de Sipán University, a fan of Alianza Lima and the only child of a marriage that has given her emotional support since she began her path in the artistic field at the age of 13.

Azucena Calvay: how was your first presentation?

Although her parents —Luis Adrián and Kelly— used to take little Azucena to restaurants with live music, it was her grandfather, a staunch balladeer, who taught her to sing. She was 9 years old and her only experience had been in school performances. Four years later she would begin her professional journey.

Azucena participates in a Christmas school activity. Photo: Azucena Calvay archive / composition by Gerson Cardoso / La República

“My first presentation was at a baptism, a private event. The group Los Hermanos Mendoza called me ”, details the artist, and she remembers that the song with which she debuted was “Amor de mis amores ”.

His repertoire was nourished, thus, by covers and admiration for female figures: Isabel Pantoja, Eva Ayllón and Lucía de la Cruz. The authorship of themes does not go with her, he confesses. However, she does not need that skill: she has managed to win her followers through catchy choruses and energetic voice.

What orchestras did Azucena Calvay join?

“I spent a long time with The Mendoza Brothersthen with The Andalusians of Ferreñafe. Later with a group of Monsefú, Sounds Reflexes. I went to The Rebels of Cumbia, we ‘made’ ourselves in a pandemic. From there I entered The Carnations of Cumbiain which I was a year and a month, but for study reasons I came back to Chiclayo, to Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia”, details Azucena.

In this last orchestra he has known how to stomp and provoke positive criticism from an audience that sings, with beer in hand, “I don’t cry of pain, they are tears of love.”

Azucena Calvay and a university career in progress

Between concert and concert, Azucena takes time to focus on her other passion: Human Medicine: “I study every morning and work afternoons and nights. The days that I have free, Wednesday and Thursday, I dedicate myself to my family”. It is in its tenth cycle and the organization has been a key element for timely performance.

So has his tipsy character. “I’m like that, chacotera. I’m not that quiet. I like to be with my audience, I’m from the neighborhood, ”she emphasizes. She also assures that she leaves everything in God’s hands and that, on her account, she does what corresponds to her: “I keep learning because music, like any study, has no limit”.