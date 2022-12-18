The former Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pele’hospitalized since the end of November, told the Brazilian team that the dream of the ‘sixth’ continues, in an emotional letter published ad portas that France and Argentina meet in the final of the Soccer World Cup in Qatar.

The message, called ‘Open Letter’, from someone who is considered one of the greatest soccer players in history, asked the canarinha not to forget dreams and pointed out that while triumphs are celebrated, defeats are learned, but life “is always generous and offers new beginnings.”

(Messi shirt sold out worldwide: Adidas collapses in the face of success)

(Shakira, with problems to go to Miami with her children; Piqué, benefited)

“My dream is that this feeling between us and our country is not just temporary. This goal may seem impossible,” Pelé wrote on Instagram the day before.

“I know that they still dream of the sixth star, as I dreamed of when I was a child. Our conquest has only been postponed,” he added.

Your health

The three-time world champion, undergoing treatment for colon cancer, has been admitted since November 29 to the Albert Einstein Hospital from the city of sao paulowhere he is recovering satisfactorily from a lung infection, according to the latest medical bulletin.

According to his doctors, the former Santos and Cosmos striker was hospitalized to assess a change in the chemotherapy treatment he has undergone since a colon tumor was removed in September 2021.

Days later, they reported that he also suffered from a respiratory infection. The infection arose after the former soccer player contracted covid-19 about a month ago, according to his daughters.

His daughters have also denied press reports according to which Pelé is no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment, so his doctors decided to suspend it and go to palliative care.

(Third place doesn’t matter? Madness in Zagreb for Croatia podium)

(Shakira: strong message after not showing up at the closing of the World Cup in Qatar)

EFE