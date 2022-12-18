Lionel Messi must overcome the infamous ‘Drake curse’ if he wants to win the World Cup with Argentina. The Canadian rapper (36) says he has bet $ 1 million that Argentina will soon beat France. Bad news for Messi and co, because he is known for always being wrong.

They also call it the in foreign media Drake course. If the rapper interferes even a little with an athlete, you can wait for him to lose his next match. The artist brings bad luck, for example, when he took a picture with Manchester City player Sergio Aguero. He immediately missed a crucial penalty in 2019, as a result of which his club lost an important Champions League match to Tottenham.

The French Layvin Kurzawa was also not safe with Drake in the picture. After their snapshot in 2019, his team Paris Saint-Germain lost 5-1 to Lille. FC Barcelona was screwed when Drake bet last October that the club would win 'El Clásico' against Real Madrid. That did not happen (3-1) and the rapper lost several tons.

He is also notorious outside of football. In May, Drake lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after betting that Charles Leclerc would win the Spanish Grand Prix, after which the driver retired with engine problems. His bet for several million recently around UFC star Israel Adesanya also went wrong: the fighter was defeated in a title fight by Alex Pereira.

Drake’s effect has become so notorious that AS Roma football club even jokingly forbade its players to take a picture with the artist. The ‘Drake curse’ cannot be proven, of course, but superstitious Argentines must be having a bad day. On Instagram, the rapper showed today that he has bet 1 million dollars (almost 944,000 euros) on Argentina’s profit. If he is right within 90 minutes, he will win more than 2.7 million dollars (2.5 million euros).



