“My friends, I want you to stay calm and optimistic. I am strong, with a lot of hope and continue the treatment as usual“. Pelé writes it on Instagram, to the millions of football fans and enthusiasts who are concerned about his health conditions.

“I want to thank everyone the entire medical team and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message and every message of love that I receive from you, and that come from all over the world, keep me full of energy. And they let me watch Brazil’s matches at the World Cup!”