Football | Pelé comments on his health – says he will continue his cancer treatments as usual

There was conflicting information about the condition of the 82-year-old Pelé on Saturday. According to the football player, he is doing well, although he is currently in hospital.

A football legend Pele commented on his condition on Instagram and published information about his hospitalization.

According to Pelé, his cancer treatments continue as normal.

– My friend, I want everyone to stay calm and positive. I am strong, I have a lot of hope and I will continue my treatments normally, Pelé says on Instagram.

Earlier on Saturday Folha de S.Paulo -Brazilian media reported that Pelé would have been transferred to palliative care and his chemotherapy would have been stopped. Later a reporter for the New York Times Tariq Panja tweeted that the Brazilian media reports are incorrect.

Pelé from the update published, it is clear that he has been hospitalized since Tuesday. The hospital is evaluating whether to continue her chemotherapy. Pelé has been suffering from intestinal cancer, which was operated on in 2021.

According to the Instagram update, Pelé has also received treatment for a respiratory infection in the hospital, which has cleared up. His condition has not deteriorated in the last 24 hours. The statement has been signed by three doctors from the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo.

– I want to thank the entire healthcare team for all the care I have received, Pelé commented on Instagram.

In his update, Pelé thanks his fans for the support he has received. He says that the support brings energy and hints that he watches Brazil’s matches in the soccer World Cup.