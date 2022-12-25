São Paulo, Brazil.- O’Rei Pelé has been hospitalized since November 29 at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, where almost his entire family arrived on December 24 to spend Christmas with him. His son, Edinho, who was a goalkeeper and current coach of the Londrina club, made his appearance in São Paulo to be with his father, to whom he dedicated a moving message on social networks.

“”Father, my strength is yours”, says the text accompanied by an image in which he holds hands with the three-time world champion with Brazil (Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and Mexico 1970).

Sadly, Edson Arantes do Nascimento’s health worsens due to a “progression” of color cancer, due to renal and cardiac dysfunction. Right now he is in a common room where his family spent Christmas Eve and Christmas next to him.

Pelé was received at the Hospital that is located in the Morumbi district, on the south side of São Paulo, Brazil for not responding to chemotherapy, so he needs palliative care and in Brazil they are preparing for the worst news.

This December 24, at the Vila Belmiro Stadium, home of Santos from Brazil, the only team where ‘La Perla Negra’ played, turned on its lights to place, in the center of the field, what looks like a golden coffin, because at the To date, nothing more has been known about the state of Pelé’s health.

Only his family is in charge of showing photos and videos from the Albert Einstein Hospital. Her daughter, Kely Nascimento, posted a picture Friday of her hugging her dad. A few hours ago another video appeared showing a weakened Pelé.

Celso Jetene, president of the Deliberative Council of Santos in Brazil, announced this Saturday that they will use a crown in their emblem during 2023 in tribute to ‘D10S’. who won 10 Paulista Championship titles, 6 Brazilian Serie A championship trophies, 4 Rio-Sao Paulo Tournament championships, 2 Copa Libertadores de América, 2 International Cup titles and 1 Intercontinental Champions Super Cup laurel.