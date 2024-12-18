

12/18/2024



Updated at 5:36 p.m.





He Sevilla FC He exercised yesterday in the sports city after two days off. Xavi García Pimienta’s men returned to work with their eyes already set on the last match of 2024 against Real Madrid at home. A return to work that was marked by four absences due to injury: Adrià Pedrosa, Tanguy Nianzou, Djibril Sow and Chedira Ejuke. Finally, the Catalan full-back, although he is progressing adequately, will not be able to play next Sunday’s duel against Real Madrid, which will also be Jesús Navas’ last official match in the Sevilla jersey. The reserve team players García Pascual and Manu Bueno, who played against Celta (the second scored the winning goal against the Galicians), also worked with the first team.

Pimienta’s clearest option for the left-handed side continues to be the youth squad Kike Salas. The one from Morón de la Frontera is performing in that area with good performances. The last one, against Celta de Vigo itself, starting from the start. He also played there in the clash against Osasuna in the second half by moving Gudelj to the center of the defense.

Much more complicated is what should be Pedrosa’s natural replacement, a Valentine Boat who, as reported by Relevo, would have given his consent to break the loan with Sevilla FC and return to Brighton. The Argentine is not counting for García Pimienta and after having been chosen by Víctor Orta as Acuña’s replacement he does not have minutes.