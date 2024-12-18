The former German high jump champion Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch has ended her career. “Announcing the end of my career as a high jumper is not easy for me and of course it makes me a little sad,” said the 34-year-old track and field athlete from VfB Stuttgart in a statement. “But I realized that it was time for me to stop. My priorities have shifted.” But she looks back on a long and wonderful time in sport.

Jungfleisch’s greatest international successes were third place at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin and fourth place at the 2017 World Championships in London. She became German champion outdoors and indoors a total of 14 times. She reached the finals at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. However, in recent years she has suffered from chronic Achilles tendon problems. She no longer came close to her personal best of 2.00 meters, which she jumped at the 2016 high jump meeting in Eberstadt. Jungfleisch is currently studying primary school teaching at the Ludwigsburg University of Education. She is also looking forward to the birth of her first child and plans to move to Freiburg with her family, according to a statement from VfB.