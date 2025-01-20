The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, took a mass bath in Washington this Sunday as an aperitif before his inauguration this Monday. “Tomorrow at noon the curtain will fall on four long years of decline American and we begin a new day of strength, prosperity, dignity and pride for America. “We will take everything back once and for all!” Trump promised before a fervent crowd.

In a packed Capital One Arena, the home of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, Trump drew a standing ovation by promising to carry out the “largest deportation in the country’s history” and eradicate the “woke” ideology from schools.

The rally closed with Trump on stage dancing and singing YMCA along with Village People, whose members wore their iconic costumes cowboy, worker, motorcyclist, policeman and indigenous chiefin a vibrant show that made many of the attendees start dancing.

Trump did not hesitate to repeat his characteristic dance steps to the rhythm of this song from the 70s, which has already become an icon for its followers, who repeat it incessantly.

During the event, Kid Rock also performed and Puerto Rican reggaeton artists Anuel AA and Justin Quiles gave a speech. Among the audience were personalities as wrestling star Hulk Hogan and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Musk appears on stage

Despite the cold and rain, thousands of Trump supporters waited for hours to enter the pavilion, many wearing jackets and red caps with the motto ‘MAGA’ (“Make America Great Again”).

Another highlight of the night was the appearance of the billionaire Elon Muskwho took the stage with his son X Æ A-Xii, who was jumping around excitedly. Hesitantly, Musk stated that “this victory is just the beginning” of a change that will transform the United States for centuries.

Trump was also applauded when announced the return of TikTok after the application closed in the US the day before, before the entry into force of a law that required it to separate itself from its Chinese parent, ByteDance. “Starting today, TikTok is back,” declared Trump victoriously, who took credit for having won the young vote thanks to the application. “We won on TikTok, and the Republicans had never won the young vote before,” he added.