The Sevilla FC fans showed before, during and after the match against Valencia CFthrough different songs, his great dissatisfaction with the management of the club and with the poor play of a team that once again left much to be desired against an opponent sunk in the standings and very short of resources. Among the bad things, the drive and desire of one of those who came out in the second half, Adrià Pedrosaat least saved the Nervionenses from defeat.

The Catalan full-back was used by his coach as revulsiveplacing him in the center of the field, in interior positions. In one of his forays, already in stoppage time, he managed to equalize the contest (1-1) with a shot that Mamardashvili ‘ate’. The match between Sevilla FC and Valencia CF was experienced with a lot of tension in the stands, after what also happened the previous day in the board of shareholders.

The whistles and the anger towards the box and the team itself occurred in various phases of the match, something that the Sevilla goalscorer himself appreciated at the end of the match: «The first thing is that everyone has the right to complain. We are not in the position we should be for the entity of this club. We all have to give more and we are going to do everything possible to get up there, which is where we want to be. I just ask that when we are here (Sánchez-Pizjuán) they support us. We must win games like this. They needed to win, but so did we. We have missed two points. “We are at home and here we have to become very strong,” said Pedrosa.

«We have saved a little point. It is true that we did not play a very good game, but I think we deserved more than them. They have not had any more clear chances apart from the goal. Yes, it is true that we are conceding a lot of goals and we must correct those errors. "Let's think about the next day," concluded the Sevilla FC left-back, already focusing on the visit to Girona on Saturday.









For his part, his partner Isaac Romero He declared that “I haven’t been lucky enough to score, although I have had a couple of chances. I’m going to continue giving everything on the field, scoring as many goals as I can. Above all, I am dedicated to working and making sure people see that we really want to go for the game, and that they are with us. The work and effort every day is what gives you the reward on the field. I work daily for it. In the event that in some games I don’t have a chance or I can’t score a goal, let people see that this shield hurts me a lot every time we lose.