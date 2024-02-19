Diego Armando Maradona captivated millions of people in the world of football after his epic exploits in the Napoli of Italy and the Argentine national team with which he conquered 1986 World Cup.

However, few remember its beginnings in Argentinos Juniors, the club that opened the door for him and began to polish him to be a world star. Maradona played in Colombia several friendlies before becoming the star he was and he himself acknowledged that Pereira scored the best goal of his career.

In February 1980, Argentinos Junior toured Colombia and faced Deportivo Cali, América de Cali and Deportivo Pereira, but this last team was left with a memory of their confrontation against 'El Pelusa'.

In that duel against Pereira, Maradona scored a goal very similar to the one he scored years later with the Argentina jersey in the World Cup 1986the one who was named by the Fifa as the best goal in the history of the World Cup.

Diego Maradona in Mexico 86.

Unpublished video of Maradona's goal revealed

Watching the goals of that duel against 'matecaña' has been very difficult due to the technology of the time in which most matches were recorded in black and white.

But this Monday, the Maradona unpublished page reconstructed one of Maradona's goals in Pereira, a goal that was last seen 44 years ago.

