The alarming legislative drift of the Government

However, to entrench themselves in power, governments must do something else: they must also change the rules of the game. Levitsky and Ziblatt. How democracies die

I never thought I would have to write this about the initiative of a progressive government. An initiative promoted in a brutal way and without going through the system’s reporting and control sieves. An initiative that emulates and surpasses that intended by the Rajoy Government when it was surrounded by its corruption scandals. I want it to be recorded in the record that I firmly opposed the PP’s attempts to suppress the popular accusation and that I already warned then of the danger of combining Gallardón’s proposal to give the instruction to prosecutors with that of reducing the popular accusation, giving it a monopoly. from the accusation to a Prosecutor’s Office that is “their” prosecutor’s office or the prosecutor’s office that refines it for you, which doesn’t matter.