Pedro Suárez-Vértiz takes away great memories he had in Arequipa. A few days after his death, it became known how the inspiration for one of his prodigious songs that were a trend in the best moments of the world came about. peruvian rock. The curious topic evokes a young woman who practically left him 'struck' when she gave a presentation in the White City. As recalled, the artist lost his life at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home located in Miraflores, Lima.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz: what was the song that inspired you from a young woman from Arequipa?

Through an extensive story, the journalist Jorge Turpo Rivas recalled when he interviewed the young Pedro Suárez-Vértiz when the latter arrived at Arequipa and he was going through one of his best moments. He explained that the rocker was in the White City for a performance at the UNSA stadium for Youth Day. At that time, the artist revealed that his song 'I'm falling in love' It arose after meeting a young girl from Arequipa who stole his heart.

“He remembered a performance at the Arequipa Club, where he came up with the idea, or got inspiration, for one of his most successful hits of his career: 'I'm falling in love.' They hired him to offer a concert on December 31. He only showed up with his electroacoustic guitar. There, in the middle of a rather sparse atmosphere, because the majority of members went to welcome the new year to Mejía, Pedrito came up with the first lines after seeing an Arequipa woman with hair the color of a wine concho.”, revealed the communicator.

What are the lyrics to the song 'I'm falling in love'?

I was in a club with my guitar

There weren't many people and

They were talking behind their backs, but I felt a love that looked at me

Wine concho, hair

Thin, candy eyes

They say that love is a whole process

I swear it's a lie

I loved my soul at that moment

I lost the song, I lost the words

I lost the notion of time

It was clear, it was not a feeling.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz always showed affection for Arequipa

The singer was at one of the serenades in Arequipa, exactly August 14, 2018, where he gave emotional words to his fans and thanked the people of Arequipa for their support.

“My Arequipa, I carry you in my heart. I love your plots, your city, your food and your people. They are intelligent, enterprising and have an iron character. Lima has a lot to learn from you. Peru would be another. Happy anniversary Arequipa” , were the words of the artist.