The West is complicit in the crimes committed by the Kyiv regime, including the shelling of civilians in Belgorod. This was stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC), which takes place on the night of December 31, Moscow time, by the permanent representative of Russia to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya.

“Don’t create illusions and don’t pretend. Brussels, along with Washington and London, as well as most countries of the European Union, are accomplices in the crimes committed by the Kyiv gang,” he said.

According to Nebenzi, the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on the city was pre-planned and carefully prepared. In fact, this is “a deliberate act of terrorism aimed at civilians,” he emphasized. According to him, by shelling Russian cities, the Kiev regime is trying to kill as many civilians as possible in its impotent rage.

“The shelling of populated areas in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Crimea and other Russian regions, the merciless and blind killings of civilians indicate the agony of a neo-Nazi regime mired in terrorism, lawlessness, corruption and cynicism [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky, who in his impotent anger strives to kill as many Russian people as possible to please his Western masters,” said the permanent representative of the Russian Federation.

The unscheduled meeting of the UN Security Council is being held at the request of Russia in connection with the shelling of Belgorod by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on December 30.

On the same day, the UN called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Belgorod a violation of international humanitarian law. They stated that attacks against civilians and infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable, and must be stopped immediately.

Also, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, appealed to international bodies with a demand to condemn the Ukrainian attack on the civilian population of the Russian city. She called the incident a terrible tragedy. The Russian Foreign Ministry was called for the same. They emphasized that the West is behind this blow by the Kyiv regime, which also bears full responsibility for it.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the center of Belgorod on Saturday afternoon, December 30th. The Ministry of Defense indicated that the attacks were carried out with Vilkha missiles in prohibited cluster ammunition. According to the latest data, 20 people were killed and 111 residents were injured as a result of the shelling of Belgorod.

Upon the fact of the shelling, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a case under articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted murder”, “Murder”, “Deliberate destruction/damage of property”.

Later, military expert Igor Nikulin said that the shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on December 30 was a terrorist attack, and the West was also responsible for it, supplying terrorists with modern military technologies and information. In his opinion, the Kiev Nazi regime is trying in this way to avenge its defeat on the battlefield.