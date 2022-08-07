Diego Bertie was fired by various artists, after His death was confirmed when he fell from the 14th floor of his apartment located on the Miraflores boardwalk. Pedro Suárez Vértiz was one of the musicians to speak out and revealed that finding out about the event was one of “the most painful awakenings of my life.”

The former member of Arena Hash published an emotional message on his social networks and expressed the pain he feels, but that does not compare to that of his family and specifically that of his daughter, Aissa Bertie.

“The newscasts did not specify whether Diego had died or not. They only said that he had fallen from a 14th floor. And although the conclusion is obvious, I did not want Diego to leave because he was a good man, talented and above all, a father. Nothing matters, more today than her daughter and her brother. As much as the pain copes with me, the real suffering is theirs” Vertiz lamented.

Message from Pedro Suárez Vértiz. Photo:

Pedro Suárez Vértiz admired Diego Bertie

Pedro Suárez Vértiz revealed everything that Diego Bertie meant to him and specified that he considered him a great reference since his childhood, in addition to highlighting his achievements in the artistic medium.

“With the departure of Diego Bertie, my years as a dreamer teenager have also gone. Because he was everything we wanted to be” he expressed.

I send a message to the daughter of Diego Bertie

At the end of his writing, the Peruvian musician took the opportunity to address Aissa Bertie with a peculiar message: “Diego’s daughter: Life only gives you questions. Never answers. I love you”.

It should be remembered that figures such as Ethel Pozo and Juliana Oxenford criticized how the media approached Diego Bertie’s family by calling them disrespectful.

Diego Bertie died on Friday, August 5 after falling from his building. Photo: Diego Bertie/Instagram

Pelo Madueño says goodbye to Diego Bertie

Peruvian rocker Jorge “Pelo” Madueño, leader and voice of “La Liga del Sueño” described Diego Bertie as someone “sensitive, intelligent and special”. In addition, she recalled that just a few days ago she came across the interpreter of “How difficult it is to love” in the recording studio.

“I finished shift and he started. Music, projects. How sad” he wrote on Instagram.