National Athletic seems to recover his memory and this Saturday he achieved his second victory in a row in the League, defeating 0-2 oil alliance, on the sixth date in the 2022-II League.

Now, those directed by Hernán Darío Herrera will have 12 days of work ahead of them, since the game of the seventh date of the League, against Envigado, was postponed for the first of September.

Despite the difference he made at Villa Zapata, the game turned out to be more complicated than expected. Both teams came out to attack and the goalkeeper Kevin Wed had a lot of work.

Kevin Mier, key to avoiding the defeat of Nacional

In the 6th minute, after an incursion from the right, Efraín Navarro demanded Mier with a shot from mid-range, but the goalkeeper saved with a changed hand.

Three minutes later, Harrison Mojica from the left shot on goal and again Mier sent the ball to the corner kick.

At minute 10, Alianza approached the rival area again through Carlos Pérez, but the visiting goalkeeper was once again attentive.

Nacional had its first approach at 14 minutes, through Jefferson Duque, but goalkeeper Juan Camilo Arturo managed to contain the green striker’s mid-distance shot.

Mier was once again a figure in the 20th minute, when he saved a point-blank shot from Kevin Londoño. And at 27, Pablo Bueno, with scissors, again demanded the purslane goalkeeper who managed to avoid the goal.

Nacional reacted in the 28th minute, with a shot by Andrés Andrade that went wide, but immediately, Mier had to demand himself again, in a shot by Harrison Mojica.

At minute 30, Felipe Román from the left sector had the clearest option for Nacional, with a shot in front of the goal that went wide.

Nacional improved in the second stage with the entry of Nelson Palacio and Yeison Guzmán instead of Jarlan Barrera and Daniel Mantilla. However, from the outset, Alianza put Mier back to work: at 2, with a shot from Pablo Bueno, and at 5, with a shot from mid-range by Santiago Orozco.

Yeison Guzmán’s goal calmed the waters for Nacional

Nacional punished Alianza Petrolera for its lack of efficiency and after 10 minutes they took the lead, with a free kick taken by Yeison Guzman from the right side. Along the way, Richard Rentería managed to deflect the ball, but since he was heading in the direction of the goal, the goal was scored against Guzmán.

The goal gave wings to Nacional, who found spaces to extend the advantage. However, the locals did not give up and at 19 minutes, another shot from mid-range by Orozco sent Mier flying.

In stoppage time, Nacional extended the advantage with a shot from the edge of the goal area. Jefferson Duke, after a qualification of Jeison Guzmán.

Kevin Mier was the figure of the match with 10 saves, showing the great level he has as a goalkeeper.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8