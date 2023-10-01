The fire that affected three nightclubs in the Atalayas area of ​​Murcia and where at least seven people died has caused a commotion throughout Spain. The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, decreed three days of official mourning for the deceased and the flags of public buildings in the Region will fly at half-mast from this Monday until Wednesday.

“Today is a day of mourning and pain for the Region of Murcia,” said the regional president. Likewise, Miras “heartily” thanked the troops who are working during the last few hours for their “very important” work. He also wanted to recognize the “immense expressions of affection from all over Spain that we are receiving in the Region of Murcia for this tragedy.”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, showed his “affection and solidarity with the victims and families.” For his part, the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, also showed his support for the victims’ relatives with a statement on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. “I am very sorry and I want to accompany the families of the victims of the fire that occurred this morning in Murcia in their pain,” he said, and also showed “his support, recognition and gratitude to the emergency services.”

For her part, the acting Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 and general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, wanted to convey her support to the victims’ families through her profile on the social network X, formerly Twitter. «We follow with dismay the terrible news that comes to us from Murcia. “All our love and solidarity to the families of those who died in the fire that devastated a leisure area.” She also stressed that “tragedies like this cannot be repeated.”

The mayor of Lorca, Fulgencio Gil, who sent support personnel to collaborate in the psychological response to those affected by the fire, expressed his regret for this incident and conveyed his “deepest condolences to the victims and their families.” It is “a tragedy that hits us all,” he added. Gil showed his support, “on behalf of all the people of Lorca”, and his solidarity with the affected people and made available to the Murcia City Council “all the means of care we have to collaborate in whatever is necessary.” ».

The Federation of Entrepreneurs of the Murcia Region of Hospitality and Tourism (HoyTú) showed its pain and dismay at the tragic event. “In this moment of sadness and mourning, we express our most sincere condolences to the families affected by this terrible tragedy, as well as we convey our love and support to them in these delicate moments,” said the president of HoyTú, Jesús Jiménez, in a statement. “Likewise, we make Hoytú resources available to the owners of the premises, the competent authorities and the families of those affected to help investigate these events,” he added.