We’ve been talking about it for a while now Ripoutanother title that could fit into the new trend of so-called “boomer shooters”, inspired by the classic tradition of the first-person shooter but with some interesting features: we finally have a release date at least as far as theearly access of gaming on PC.

Ripout will therefore be available from October 24, 2023 on PC through Steam Epic Games Store and GOG in a version that is not yet final, but still widely playable. 3D Relams will be responsible for publishing the game, developed by the Serbian indie team Pet Project Games, with work that has been ongoing for a few years now.

Also for this reason, the early access version will still be quite complete: the game has in fact been in development for quite some time and some final touches are missing to arrive at the definitive version which does not yet have a precise date.