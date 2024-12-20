Pedro Sánchez, on the peace mission proposed by Macron: “We do not see the deployment of Spanish troops in Ukraine”

Pedro Sánchez rules out sending troops to Ukrainian soil. That is the proposal that French President Emmanuel Macron has put on the table in the debate on the post-war phase that has precipitated after Donald Trump’s victory in the United States. But this plan, which Volodymyr Zelensky accepts as a temporary solution, divides the EU.

“We do not see the deployment of Spanish troops in Ukraine,” Pedro Sánchez responded to journalists at a press conference in Brussels after participating in the European Council in which the new phase of the war has been the main debate. The president recalled that Spain signed months ago “a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine” on security guarantees valued at one billion euros that are already being allocated.

The message that EU leaders are trying to send is that Ukraine has to reach a hypothetical negotiation with Russia in a situation of strength, with the maximum possible support. But Zelensky himself assumes that if Donald Trump turns off the tap, European aid will not be enough.

And he has also been against the ceasefire proposed by the future American president (in line with the three-day truce defended by the Hungarian far-right Viktor Orbán). “Imagine that we have a ceasefire, everyone is happy and you can imagine that Putin returns in two months, six months, a year or two. Who will lose? “Everyone,” Zelensky expressed in a press conference after two days of meetings in Brussels in which he emphasized the need for “a real plan”, a “strong position” and, above all, “unity between the EU and USA”. “We cannot live with a frozen conflict,” was another of Zelensky’s warnings.

Regarding the sending of peace troops to the Ukrainian front line to guarantee the ceasefire or the terms of peace that Macron has proposed, Zelensky also resigns. “We support your initiative, but we need to develop all the details about the contingent. We’re just saying that this could be part of the security guarantees. Of course, for us, the most important security guarantee is NATO,” he responded.