The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warned this Tuesday of the difficulty of maintaining critical services offered to the Palestinian population in the region after 16 donor countries froze their contributionsdepriving the agency of more than 51% of its projected revenue in 2024.

The suspension of funding by countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and France, among other major donors, has put in “severe jeopardy the critical humanitarian response in Gaza and health care, education, relief, services and economic support to the Palestine refugee population in general in the region, including Jordan,” the organization said in a statement.

“Palestine refugees in Jordan are deeply concerned about the suspension of funding to UNRWA. If the current situation does not change, we face uncertainty about our ability to continue providing all our services beyond the end of February,” he said. UNRWA Affairs Director in Jordan, Olaf Becker, at a press conference today in Amman.

The UN agency that cares for Palestinian refugees

He recalled that UNRWA's extensive operations in Jordan, with an annual budget of around $145 million and approximately 7,000 employees, play “a vital role in providing essential services to Palestine refugee communities”.

These drastic measures could jeopardize the operations of 161 schools serving more than 107,000 students, 25 health centers providing more than 1.6 million medical consultations a year, and cash assistance support for 59,000 of the most vulnerable, as well as 20,000 Palestine refugees who have fled Syria, he said.

Besides, UNRWA is responsible for waste management in ten official camps, where more than 400,000 people live who depend on its services..

Becker reiterated that “UNRWA is totally dependent on donor contributions to ensure the continued provision of its services, in line with its mandate towards Palestine refugees.”

Displaced Palestinians receive food aid at United Nations centers in Rafah.

“Ceasing funding would have very serious consequences for the Palestine refugees we serve, which is why we call on our donors to reconsider their decision and resume support for UNRWA, which is urgently needed now more than ever,” added the agency director in Jordan.

This country hosts 2.4 million registered refugees, approximately 42% of the region's refugees, and is the largest of the five camps in which UNRWA operates.

Meanwhile, the commissioner general of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, highly criticized in recent weeks for alleged links between the humanitarian institution and Hamas, assured this Tuesday that dismantling this organization with 75 years of history, something that some voices have asked from Israel, would bring “pain and misery” in the West Bank and Gaza.

“The impact would not only be short-term, it would also weaken our collective ability to respond to the humanitarian crisis,” Lazzarini said after a meeting in Geneva with delegations from UN member states, where both the critical situation in Gaza and the controversies surrounding UNRWA.

“There is no other UN agency or NGO that has been able to provide services such as education for hundreds of thousands of children for decades,” he told reporters at the end of two hours of meetings at the European headquarters of the United Nations.

Lazzarini, who refused to talk about a possible resignation (something that the Israeli Government has demanded) reminded the delegations at the UN that UNRWA has launched an investigation into 12 former agency employees allegedly linked to Hamas, and assured in this sense that it is essential that Israel collaborate in the investigations..

Criticism of UNRWA intensified last weekend, when the Israeli army said it had found a suspected Hamas tunnel under the UN agency's headquarters in Gaza, something Lazzarini also discussed in today's meeting with UNRWA diplomats. the member states.

Trucks on the second day of aid passage.

“I have told them that once the war is over we need to establish an investigative committee, but we also have to investigate the blatant disregard for UN facilities since the beginning of the conflict, since more than 150 of them have been attacked,” he said. .

Regarding the possible Israeli offensive on Rafah, in the extreme south of Gaza and where a good part of the Palestinian population has been concentrated as the fighting has moved from the north to the south of the strip, Lazzarini expressed his fear that this planned action by Israel will further increase the number of victims..

“In four months, 5 percent of Gazans (about 100,000 people) have died, been injured or are missing. We are talking about the largest military offensive against a wave of displaced population,” he lamented.

*With information from EFE