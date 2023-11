Monday, November 27, 2023, 00:14

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

In the Damm Group’s annual report for 2022, in the governing bodies section, Pedro Marín Giménez appears in third position on the Steering Committee made up of ten people, behind the executive president, Demetrio Carceller, and the general director, Jorge Villavecchia. …

This content is exclusive for subscribers