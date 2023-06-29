New directions! Pedro Loli He is a cumbia singer who has become well known in the field for his participation in Grupo 5, which is one of the most important orchestras in the entire country. This 2023 was very important for the Chiclayana group because it celebrated its 50th anniversary with massive concerts. In many of the presentations, the interpreter of “I fell in love with you and what” was present, but there are also shows in which he is not seen.

Everything indicates that he is one more collaborator. Aside from that work, the artist has appeared on television because of his media scandals. Until these last weeks, no project that he released as a soloist was known, but he has begun to promote a new facet of his. What does he currently do? Next, we will give you all the details.

Pedro Loli in Group 5

Pedro Loli is an iconic singer of Grupo 5 due to the number of years he has in the cumbia orchestra. However, his trajectory in said band has not been constant, since there were some years in which he withdrew to take other paths. This, because the musical company led by the brothers Yaipen Quesquén It was always characterized by having musicians in its ranks who did not appear on the covers of entertainment newspapers and the life of the influencer was highly mediated. That very reason caused many talented vocalists to be retired for good.

However, he moved away from the ampays and returned to his beginnings. The first stage of the interpreter of “Pure heart” was from 2009 to 2013. Seven years later, he returned in 2020 and stayed until today. In his voice, the symphony with more than 50 years of experience presents songs such as “I walked away from love”, “Pure heart”, “The lover” and “I fell in love with you and what”.

What is Pedro Loli currently doing?

The singer Pedro Loli is one of the collaborators of Grupo 5. However, this June 28 he surprised all his followers by announcing the release of his first single as a soloist. The song is entitled “Que vuelves” and the video clip will be released on June 30. According to the preview that can be seen in the video that he published, he had a very good production that has worked on every detail to show excellent audiovisual work.

Everyone’s astonishment lies in the fact that it is understood that this would be the first step to start his career with his own brand, but the concrete thing is that the artist from Lima is still promoting events in which he is still part of the brothers’ company. Yaipen Quesquén. So far, the band has not ruled on the matter either, as it does when it stops relating to a member.

How did Pedro Loli become known?

Pedro Yofree Loli Guimaray He is an artist who was born in Lima on March 12, 1985. From a very young age he showed a talent for music due to the influence of his father and his family. That generated that his mother can prepare it in his home and go out into the artistic world with a lot of previous advice. That was how he debuted on stage at the age of 19 with the Amaya Hermanos orchestra.

The cumbiambero was climbing and in 2009 they called him to be the vocalist of Grupo 5 until 2013. Some time later, he was linked again with the Yaipén family, but this time to join the Candela Orchestra. There he managed to consolidate himself with the song “Lejos de ti”, whose lyrics belonged to the composer Pelo D ‘Ambrosio. However, he withdrew again and Christian Yaipén called him to sing in the Great International Orchestra. His contract came to an end in 2019. From then on he focused on his solo career, but in 2020 he returned to the brothers’ music company. Yaipen Quesquén.