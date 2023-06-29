Steam has often accustomed us to the appearance of various phenomenawith practically unknown games that suddenly find themselves projected towards the limelight thanks to word of mouth from users, and this seems to be happening in these hours even with the bizarre Dave the Diver.

The game in question is defined as a single player “adventure RPG” that puts us in the role of a sub/cook, intent on explore the depths of the sea during the day and run a sushi restaurant in the evening.

This clearly already introduces a sharp variation in gameplay from its very concept.

Original ideas of this kind are often rewarded by Steam users, but in this case the idea also seems to be supported by a very good realization, as Dave the Diver is getting a lot of positive reviews. It currently has an “Extremely Positive” rating out of nearly 13,000 reviews, which is quite an achievement, with 97% positive reviews, which is a pretty impressive amount.

It remains to be seen how long Dave the Diver’s success will last, as he’s currently climbing the charts of best-selling games on Steam to reach the top ten. Considering that the game of Mintrocket has received virtually zero marketing and promotion, the achievement so far is still quite remarkable. As demonstrated by the trailer shown above, it is a particular adventure with RPG and management elements focused on diving and catering, particularly suitable for the summer atmosphere.