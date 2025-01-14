The owner of Real Betis Baloncesto, Pedro Fernandezhas responded to the response given by the City Council on Monday afternoon after the press conference offered by the top Verdiblanco leader after the meeting he held with those responsible for the IMD and the Sports delegation of the Town Hall.

Fernández, in a video of about three minutes long, explains the following: «In yesterday’s meeting what What I was asking was that, please, don’t ask my CEO to clean the bathroom.. Don’t put a sticker from another team when the Federation forces me to put the Federation’s stickers on it. Please, that they have the same treatment as the other teams and that what was promised at the beginning, the bonus, was fulfilled. Fourth, that If the asset is mine, but everyone is using it, let everyone fix it; If not, they will have to collect the assets: baskets, video scoreboards, scoreboards, U-TV, parquet, the blinds… Everything you need to play basketball belongs to Betis. “I pay for it, but I also pay for the repairs that others break,” he complains.

Regarding access to public financing, the green and white leader insists that he requested to have “the same consideration» than the other clubs. «They tell me no because it is a SAD, but I ask for it for the Foundation. So, neither for the Foundation, although in the general rules it does not say anything about the Foundation. Yes, but you play in the fourth category and I say, no, I play in the Third Division… Yes, but your name starts with B…»

This being the case, Fernández understands that the City Council “is looking for regulations not to do so. What I don’t know is why. I simply asked for that, the same treatment as the rest. Whether they want to give support or not is a purely political question.. And yes, I had Ricardo (Villena) reply that we are going to try to do everything possible to help Betis. I didn’t lie at all, but what is clear is that they have no desire to do anything at all.. Mrs. Silvia already said it yesterday, that they are not going to regulate anything. In fact, if they regulate, it is to put more conditions to see if we put all the limitations in the world. Because? “I don’t know,” the president of Betis Baloncesto concludes in his reflection.