He Rayito opened the scoring at minute 15, but in the second half, Indiana Vassilieva and the German Eduard Löwen They turned around. However, at 79′, Valdes He appeared with a header to equalize and later, at 86′, Rodriguez converted from the penalty spot. Finally, in the last minute of added time, the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre he outwitted the goalkeeper to seal the score.

With this, the blue-cream team and Mazatlan They are the only survivors of the Liga MXwho will seek to win the binational championship trophy.

Here is the schedule for the next five Ame matches:

SIMPLY 4MERIC4 🦅 💛 They were losing 1-2 and turned it around 4-2, Las Águilas won and advance in the Leagues Cup THE GOALS: https://t.co/CLvHSjFxKT pic.twitter.com/8T39L2dBhD — RECORD NEWSPAPER (@record_mexico) August 14, 2024

Although the date for the quarter-finals has not yet been set, it is most likely that it will take place this weekend. After suffering against the Missouri team, Coapa will now seek a ticket to the semi-finals against the executioner of the Tolucawhich was done by a score of 2-1 thanks to the Brazilian Rafael Navarro and Darren YapiThe capital team will have a lot to improve to avoid another difficult afternoon.