The Eagles of America They made it to the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup 2024after coming back from 4-2 to St. Louis City SC in it Dignity Health Sports Parkwith a solid performance by the Chilean Diego Valdesthe archer Luis Malagon and a double from the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez.
He Rayito opened the scoring at minute 15, but in the second half, Indiana Vassilieva and the German Eduard Löwen They turned around. However, at 79′, Valdes He appeared with a header to equalize and later, at 86′, Rodriguez converted from the penalty spot. Finally, in the last minute of added time, the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre he outwitted the goalkeeper to seal the score.
With this, the blue-cream team and Mazatlan They are the only survivors of the Liga MXwho will seek to win the binational championship trophy.
Here is the schedule for the next five Ame matches:
America vs Colorado Rapids
Quarter-finals, Leagues Cup
Stadium: To be defined
Date: To be determined
Schedule: To be defined
Although the date for the quarter-finals has not yet been set, it is most likely that it will take place this weekend. After suffering against the Missouri team, Coapa will now seek a ticket to the semi-finals against the executioner of the Tolucawhich was done by a score of 2-1 thanks to the Brazilian Rafael Navarro and Darren YapiThe capital team will have a lot to improve to avoid another difficult afternoon.
America vs. Puebla
Sports City Stadium
Saturday, August 24
21:05 hours
Matchday 5, Liga MX
Even if I continue to advance in the Leagues Cupthe blue-creams have a date to return to the league. The return of the Eagles to the Liga MX It will be against La Franja, a club that failed to make any headway in the Leagues Cup and it will hardly do so in the local tournament, since it was not reinforced, looking very vulnerable, despite the tactical aspect of Jose Manuel de la Torre It starts with the defense. Those from Coapa have taken advantage every time they see the Camoteros on the field, just look at the latest scores between them, 1-2, 3-0, 2-2, 5-1 and 1-6, all in favor of the feathered ones.
Blue Cross vs America
Sports City Stadium
Saturday, August 31st
21:10 hours
Matchday 6, Liga MX
The last final of Mexican soccer will soon be played, where the Azulcremas obtained their fifteenth star. As with other clubs, the Águilas have a wide paternity over the cementeros, since of the last five games, four have been victories and only one draw occurred in the first leg of the C2024 final. Despite being the field of the celestes, there will undoubtedly be many American fans to encourage their team to continue with the paternity.
America vs. Chivas
Sports City Stadium
Saturday, September 14
18:30 hours
Matchday 7, Liga MX
After living the Young Classichere comes the National Classic against Guadalajara and although it is not the official stadium of the Eagles, there will surely be many blue-cream fans. The Flock has also not been able to live up to the expectations of the Millionairesas they have already seen them move away in the number of league championships, apart from that they have a much larger squad. Their last match ended 1-0 in favor of the America in the Nest, with which they advanced to the grand final of the C2024. Without a doubt, those of the Argentine Fernando Gago they will want revenge.
America vs. Atlas
Sports City Stadium
Tuesday, September 17
21:05 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
These two have just met in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup and despite arriving with the role of favorite, America It was difficult for him to be able to display his football to eliminate the Foxes. The Spanish project Beñat Saint Joseph He was ratified by the board even though he did not convince them due to what happened last semester. Eric Sanchez and Henry Martin They were the executioners of the Rojinegros in the binational tournament, two elements that are key in the tactical situation.
