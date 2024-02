Sunday, February 18, 2024, 17:26

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Even the choice of the path is an interesting act, unexpected, together with the most beloved Murcian painter: Pedro Cano (Blanca, 1944). Next August 10 he will turn 80 years old. In advance of the celebrations, the LA VERDAD Culture Classroom and the Foundation…

This content is exclusive for subscribers