Sunday, February 18, 2024
Swimming | Ida Hulkko finished fifth in the World Cup final – Finnish history was made in the race

February 18, 2024
Swimming | Ida Hulkko finished fifth in the World Cup final – Finnish history was made in the race

Ida Hulkko achieved the best Finnish performance at the World Swimming Championships in Doha.

Ida Hulkko was Fifth and Veera Kivirinta seventh in the 50-meter breaststroke final of the World Swimming Championships.

The duo from TaTU Tampere didn't quite make it to the medal fight, but the rankings are handsome in Finnish terms. The fifth place was the Finns' best achievement in these World Championships. According to STT, it was the first time that two Finns swam in the long course World Cup final.

Hulkko missed the bronze by 59 hundredths of a second, Kivirinta by 72 hundredths.

Tampere's Hulko's time was 30.60. Kivirinta swam a time of 30.73. Hulko's Finnish record is 30.19.

The Lithuanian breaststroke star won the world championship Rūta Meilutytė at 29.40. The second was from China Tang Qianting (29.51) and the third Italian Benedetta Pilato (30.01).

Success at 50 meters was a balm for the wounds. Hulkko had to be disappointed in his main race in the 100-meter breaststroke, which is an Olympic race. On that trip, he already qualified in the preliminaries and did not break the Olympic limit.

The story is updated.

