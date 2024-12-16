Pedri tried until exhaustion. The Canarian drove the ball again and again until the play died hopelessly on the wall planted in Montjuïc by Leganés, who beat Barça with a goal three minutes into the game. The Canarian regretted having “started the game asleep” and assured that the Blaugrana lacked “spark.”

“It’s a screwed up game. It’s impossible for him to be happy. We started the game asleep. We haven’t had that spark to get to the door. We have to enter the game better,” explained the man from Tenerife, who appeared face-to-face before the DAZN microphone.

“Sometimes the team doesn’t have the experience to play well consistently.”

Pedri recalled that they had “chances” in the first half and indicated that they have played “many games in a row, but it is no excuse.” The Canary Islander compared the different attitude of the Barcelona team between the domestic and European competition: “We are having a bad streak in the League, we have to come out with the same intensity as in the Champions League.”

Marcus Sorg, replacement for the suspended Hansi Flick, also seemed resigned. The eventual Barça coach assured that “defeat is difficult to accept” and acknowledged that the team was not at its “best level at the beginning.” “We didn’t have the necessary concentration the first ten minutes,” lamented the coach.

Marcus Sorg encourages striker Lamine Yamal. Quique García / EFE

”Afterwards we have had about 20 occasions. Players have to get used to playing at the same level every three or four days. It’s a process and there are always ups and downs. Afterwards it was very difficult to attack a very closed defense,” he analyzed the Blaugrana’s difficulties in scoring, with more than 85 minutes left.

“Sometimes the team does not have the experience to play well consistently,” he said, in addition to explaining that we have to “wait” for the tests to know if Lamine Yamal is injured, who was substituted in the final stretch of the game with the ankle touched by a tackle at the start of the Neyou match.





”We have one game left this year and we have to put everything on the field. Then there is a necessary rest and we must improve our performance,” concluded Sorg, who will once again be Barça’s head coach in the duel against Atlético de Madrid.

