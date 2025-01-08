Modern football demands to be adaptive and Flick has shown that he is clear about this after the poor run of results. And the thing is that he already moved the scoreboard against Atlético and, against the team that puts the best pressure in Spain (Athletic), he did it again: the Pedri-Gavi couple did not stand parallel this time but rather the Canary Islander lowered his height to help the ball exit. At the same time, Gavi and Raphinha were in charge of stretching; Yamal, to open the field on the right, and Lewandowski, to exchange positions with Gavi to come. The nine was erratic in his passes (55% correct) but key in receiving in the spaces that these movements generated.