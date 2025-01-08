Losing weight is one of the most repeated goals of 2025. And that has only just begun. Apparently, there are many Spaniards who They want to lose those extra kilos, after the excesses of this Christmas period, and thus achieve the ideal weight.

As we all know, the benefits of walking are multiple and, as the pace quickens, the benefits increase. That’s why, specialists from Harvard Medical School recommend walking as an ideal physical exercise to get well-being and longevity.

In depth

Although it is somewhat criticized by certain users on social networks, frequent brisk walks help lower cholesterol LDL (bad), control blood sugar, and reduce the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

In turn, brisk walking strengthens muscles, burns calories and improves mood. But that’s not all. “Walk, just thirty minutes, encourages the formation of new neurons in the hippocampusan important structure for memory,” said the doctor in neurosciences, neuromodulation and neuroimaging, Diego Redolarin ‘LVDG‘.

To take into account

Furthermore, he added a forceful message: “One of the things that was said about the adult brain in the nineties is that new neurons are not formedwhich once developed, has the neurons it has and new neurons are not formed. Today we know that this is not the case, that new neurons are formed in a process called neurogenesis“.

This It is produced in two parts of our brain, in the hippocampus and the olfactory bulb. And what happens if these new neurons are not formed? Well, we have alterations in the memory mechanisms and it can cause alterations in the mood.

For example, in major depression this hippocampal neurogenesis has been altered. “In short, if we walk, we help our hippocampus has more neurons that are going to be useful for our memory mechanisms and also for prevent diseases such as major depression“, concluded the expert.