Surely, the Covid-19 vaccine will not appear on any child’s gift list to Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men. But luckily or unfortunately for many of them it will be the first present they receive this Christmas. The age group between 5 and 11 years, which in the Region includes some 124,000 children, co

This content is exclusive for subscribers Christmas offer! Browse without limits for € 9.95 the first quarter and save 50%. Already a subscriber? Log in