Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and a close friend of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March, took to social media to say that the statements he made in an interview with Rolling Stone were “taken out of context.

Hawkins is said to have told Cameron, among other things, “that he couldn’t do it anymore” and suffered, according to Cameron, from the busy tour schedule of the Foo Fighters. “When I promised Rolling Stone to contribute to the article, I assumed it would be a tribute to his life and work. But then certain things I said were taken out of context, suddenly creating a completely different story. Taylor was a very good friend and an amazing artist,” said Cameron.

He continues: ,,I miss him. I have nothing but deep respect and love for Taylor and the rest of the Foo Fighters family. I am sincerely sorry to have taken part in this interview and I am sorry that my contribution has hurt people, who are the very people I admire and respect immensely.” See also Tragedy in Brazil: 18 dead due to landslides and heavy rains

Taylor Hawkins died at the end of March at the age of 50 in the Colombian capital Bogota. Colombian researchers found traces of ten different substances in his body, including THC (the active ingredient in marijuana), painkillers and antidepressants.





