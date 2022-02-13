Director James Gunn, creator of the successful series Peacemaker (based on the DC Comics superhero) launched a message against haters and internet trolls who complained about the HBO Max project when it was announced. In it, he also launched an important message against the current Hollywood industry and the audience’s expectation.

“Who asked for a series of this?” Some mentioned when it became public that John Cena would star in a spin-off series of The Suicide Squad created by James Gunn.

Gunn noted: “every episode (will have post-credits scenes). It’s my way of giving you guys something special for viewing the credits of our hard-working team.” Photo. HBOMax.

Certainly, initially the idea of ​​seeing a solo story of Peacemaker (who was also supposed to have died in The Suicide Squad), did not attract much attention.

Peacemaker fans are already reacting on Twitter about the new HBO Max series. What did they say about the creation of James Gunn? Photo: Composition/HBO Max

But this changed when HBO Max released the first three episodes on its platform. The series quickly became a trend and fans applauded Gunn’s boldness.

Peacemaker, unexpectedly, ended up becoming the most viewed and requested via streaming.

Thus, almost close to reaching its last episode, the genius of the director has once again proved that when a character interests him, the result is highly entertaining.

What did James Gunn say about Peacemaker haters?

Through his social networks, James Gunn sent a message explaining why Peacemaker has been so successful, contrary to what some expected.

James Gunn was fired in 2018 from Disney, but that unforeseen event finally made it possible for him to work at Marvel and DC at the same time. Photo: Composite/WarnerBros/Marvel

“ No one asked for the Sopranos. Nobody asked for the damn Star Wars . When Hollywood only tells stories that the public asks for, the opportunities to be surprised and pleased are minimized. Nobody asked for Peacemaker and that makes me proud even more from having touched so many of you,” he wrote.

Is James Gunn right?

Gunn’s message is clear: if you want something new, consume new movies and series that are not just what you are used to .

James Gunn at DC FanDome 2021. Photo: capture / DC FanDome 2021

One need only look back at 2021 to realize that Hollywood has become a pond of remakes, prequels, and sequels to major franchises or classics.

It is increasingly difficult to find a new story that is not a kind of continuation of a previous project that was very surprising in its time.

Hollywood remakes in 2021: The Matrix 4, Scream 5, My poor sweet little angel. Photo: Composite LR/Warner Bros/Disney/Spyglass

Scream 5, Space Jam 2, Matrix 4, My poor sweet little angel, Spider-Man: no way home, among other. Premieres that, for the most part, did not finish convincing.

That is why Peacemaker, a series that, as its detractors said, “nobody asked for”, has ended up being a success.

Despite being a spin-off of a great movie, James Gunn managed to offer something refreshing and entertaining while maintaining his characteristic style.