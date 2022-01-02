D’Alema breaks the left again

Pd: Letta, no illness and no healing, only passion – “The Democratic Party, since it was born 14 years ago, is the only big house of Italian democrats and progressives. I am proud to be its secretary pro tempore and to carry on this story in the interest of Italy. No disease and therefore no healing. Only passion and commitment “. So on twitter the leader of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta. Pd: to the Nazarene ‘deep irritation’ for D’Alema’s words – “Deep irritation”. This is the laconic response that comes from the Nazarene to those who ask for a comment on Massimo D’Alema’s statements during the end-of-year toast, via Zoom, of Article One.

‘No’ of the Reformist Base, the former Renzian component of the Democratic Party, in the eventuality of a return of Massimo D’Alema and of Article 1 in the party. In a speech at the end of the year D’Alema had defined the path of the Agora ‘wanted by Enrico Letta “the best way to arrive at a recomposition that appears necessary” between the dem and Article 1, the former Pd component who left the party in break with the Renzi secretariat and which also includes Pier Luigi Bersani and Roberto Speranza. “My wish is that a decisive step forward will be taken for the reconstruction of a great progressive force.

In the end it will not be the party we wanted, but it is worth bringing our heritage into the context of a greater force “, said D’Alema. Words interpreted by many as the announcement of a return of Article 1 in the Democratic Party. The Renzian era of the Democratic Party, he added D’Alema, was not only the main reason for the split of Article 1 from the Democratic Party, but “a terrible disease. That she healed by herself, but she was there. “D’Alema’s words provoked the reaction of Renzi and the ‘no’ of the former Renzians of the party, gathered in the current of the Reformist Base.

“D’Alema has always waged war on me from inside and outside – replied the leader of Italy Viva – when I led the Democratic Party we took 40 percent, governed 17 regions out of 20 and wrote important pages on rights, to lower taxes, on work and on business with Industry 4.0. With us the working class has received more money, not just with 80 euros. If today’s Dems think Renzism is the disease e D’Alema both the cure, I am happy for them and I wish you many fervent wishes. This is the reason why I am no longer in the Democratic Party: I believe in reformism, they in dalemism “, added Renzi interviewed by the Messenger.

According to Arturo Scotto, a prominent leader of the party of D’Alema, Bersani and Speranza, the spring congress will determine whether the experience of Article 1 will have to flow into the Democratic Party. For now, says Scotto to AGI, “we are participating in the Agora ‘dem with our themes, to build a program of the progressive field together with the Pd and M5S. Certainly, Scotto adds, the Renzian experience” is objectively concluded “and the Democratic Party of Letta has moved to the left. This is why a common project is once again possible. But it is the former Renzian wing of the Nazarene that rises up.

For the former leader of the dem group in the Senate and leading exponent of Base Riformista, Andrea Marcucci, “D’Alema is an expert on diseases, having lived and caused many of them since the times of the PCI-PDS. The Democratic Party must be more ambitious . The legislature is drawing to a close. The conditions are in place for a constituent congress after the election of the head of state. “Rethinking the party, changing the organizational structures making them more agile – he continues – rereading and updating the speech of the Lingotto, broaden the perimeter to a new moderate and Reformist ruling class, prevent returns to the past. These are all objectives that a large party can and must set itself, beyond the more or less welcome return of a small group of leaders “.

According to the national coordinator of Reformist base, Alessandro Alfieri “D’Alema’s crude words go in the opposite direction” to the line indicated by Enrico Letta “look to the past and stir up grudges that have never subsided. If these are the prerequisites for reasoning about future evolutions of the Democratic Party, for us the question simply does not exist. “, he adds.